LG launches QR Code based mechanism for certification, labeling of handmade carpets of J&K

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday launched QR Code based mechanism, which is first of its kind in the country, for certification and labeling of handmade carpets of J&K.

With the QR-based application, customers can check & verify authenticity and other requisite details of carpets produced in Jammu Kashmir.

The Lt Governor observed that J&K Handicrafts are repositories of India’s creative traditions that have served as a cultural expression for centuries. This creative tradition is strikingly visible in handmade carpets with intricate designs & subtle shades.

With the help of modern technology, we will be able to standardize the uniqueness of handmade carpets & boost exports of J&K’s carpet industry in the international market, he added.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor also felicitated awardees of Handicrafts & Handloom.

“I truly admire the painstaking work of all the craftsmen and carpet weavers. Government is providing training & financial support to strengthen the priceless artistic and cultural heritage of J&K,” he said.

Sinha said that J&K has a unique identity in the global market for handloom and handicraft products. He noted that the Indian Institute of Carpet Technology has taken several important steps for GI certification, testing, labeling and training to promote Kashmiri carpets.

“Government of Jammu and Kashmir has introduced the Export Incentive Scheme. Under this scheme, incentive of 10% of the total volume of GI certified Handicrafts and Handloom products exported to any country, with maximum reimbursement upto Rs. Five crores, shall be provided to eligible exporters registered with the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom”, he added.

The Department of Handicrafts & Handloom and Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT), Srinagar shall launch a massive awareness & promotional campaign within and outside the UT to popularize GI of Hand-knotted carpets so that its demand gains popularity across the globe, he added.

It was informed that a project has also been completed in association with NIFT Srinagar on innovative and economical packaging of handicraft products.

Sinha further observed that presently carpets are being exported from Jammu and Kashmir to at least 25 countries. In 2020-21, carpets worth Rs 115 crore were exported to Germany, Rs 34 crore worth to USA, Rs 36 Crore to UAE and Rs 22 crore to Netherlands.

Earlier, Ranjan Prakash Thakur, Principal Secretary to J&K Government, Industries & Commerce Department briefed the chair about the key features of the QR Code based GI Application.

Mahmood Ahmad Shah, Director, Handicrafts & Handloom Kashmir gave a PowerPoint presentation on the background and present scenario of the handmade carpet industry of Jammu Kashmir, and latest initiatives made by the administration to promote it.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print