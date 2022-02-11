J&K admin sets May deadline for e-governance on single platform

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir administration has set a timeline of May this year to launch various e-governance initiatives on a single platform towards promoting ease of living in the Union Territory.

Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Thursday chaired a meeting to launch Digital JK, Digital Districts and Digital Panchayats campaign to bring in various e-governance initiatives on a single platform towards promoting ease of living in Jammu and Kashmir.

Administrative Secretaries of departments of Health & Medical Education, School Education, Revenue, Rural Development, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Information Technology were present in the meeting.

The Chief Secretary asked the IT consultants to work towards evolving an integrated ‘Digital J&K, Digital Districts and Digital Panchayats’ model in Mission mode by creating unified platform to provide all government services by May 2022.

Mehta maintained that more than 200 government services offered by various departments will be brought online on a single platform with a provision for Single Sign-On (SSO) through first registration which will go a long way in assisting the public to avail multiple government services by using their unique digital IDs.

Mehta entrusted upon the concerned Departments to undertake major procedure simplifications across departments by doing away with unnecessary compliance burden and use of technological interventions to further streamline the service delivery.

All the services will be delivered through State Data Centre (SDC) and all the existing services will also be shifted on the SDC to ensure coherence and seamless integration, he added.

The chief secretary also directed that the services may be delivered in three languages i.e., English, Hindi and Urdu with Voice-to-Text conversion and document extraction facilities.

Services will be end-to-end digitized and documents will be issued and delivered to the applicant online via ‘Digi Locker’ without any human interference. Finally, efforts should be made to ensure that all the services will be available on ‘UMANG’ platform, he said.

—PTI

