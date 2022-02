Rajouri: At least six domesticated animals were charred alive in a fire incident that broke out in a cattle shed at Sassalkote village of Rajouri.

Reports said that fire broke out in the cattle shed of a family in Sassalkote village of Doongi area falling under Rajouri tehsil.

Six domesticated animals including milch animals were charred alive in the incident.

Meanwhile, the locals from the area have appealed administration to provide financial aid to the poor family—(KNO)

