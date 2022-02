18-yr-old labour electrocuted to death in Bemina

Srinagar: An 18-year-old labourer was electrocuted to death in Bemina area of Srinagar on Friday afternoon.

Official sources said that an 18-year-old labourer identified as Sameer Ahmad Bhat, son of Mohi-ud-din Bhat of Ashmuqam area of Anantnag was electrocuted while installing power line in Bemina area of Srinagar.

They said he was rushed to SKIMS Soura for treatment, however, he was declared brought dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, police has registered case in this regard and has started investigations—(KNO)

