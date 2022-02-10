Weather to stay dry in Kashmir for next few days

Srinagar: The minimum temperature in Kashmir, barring Srinagar, settled below the freezing point, even as the Meteorological department predicted mainly dry weather over the next few days, officials said on Wednesday.
Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of 0.6 degrees Celsius down from the previous night’s 1.4 degrees Celsius, they said.
However, the city was the only recorded place in the valley where the mercury settled above the freezing point last night, they said.
Gulmarg, in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 10.0 degrees Celsius a notch down from the previous night, they said.
Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 5.1 degrees Celsius up from minus 6.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, they said.
Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 0.3 degrees Celsius, while the nearby south Kashmir town of Kokernag recorded a low of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius, officials said.
The mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 1.3 degrees Celsius.
The MeT office has predicted the possibility of light rain or snow at scattered places on Wednesday.
The weather is likely to stay dry over the next few days, it said.
—PTI
Srinagar: The minimum temperature in Kashmir, barring Srinagar, settled below the freezing point, even as the Meteorological department predicted mainly dry weather over the next few days, officials said on Wednesday.