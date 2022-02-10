Physical hearings to resume in courts from Feb 14

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court on Wednesday ordered resumption of physical hearing of cases in courts across the Union Territories from February 14 in view of the improvement in Covid-19 situation.

An order said that hearing of cases listed before a Bench in the High Court is permitted through physical mode also with the restriction that in no Court room more than ten advocates would be allowed at a time.

“The District and Subordinate Courts and Tribunals in UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh shall also start functioning through physical mode. Entry of advocates into the Court rooms before District’ and Subordinate Courts and Tribunals shall be restricted to 5 advocates only at a given time.”

It reads that the guidelines and protocols for prevention of Covid-19 contagion including wearing of masks, frequent use of hand sanitiser and maintaining safe distancing norms are mandatory for all the entrants into the Court premises.

“Only those advocates. whose cases an~ listed in the Courts and who are fully vaccinated shall be allowed entry in the Court rooms. Entry of Litigants, Clerks and Agents of the Advocates into the Court rooms shall remain prohibited for the time being.”

It reads that entry of witness(s) and accused person(s) only shall be permitted in District and Subordinate Courts and Tribunals provided they arc fully vaccinated and subject to strict compliance of SOPs pertaining to the containment of Covid-19 infection.

“Entry in the District and Subordinate Courts and Tribunals shall be permitted to only fully vaccinated persons from the outer gate of the

Court Complex. Judicial custody remands shall be given only through video conferencing as far as permissible,” it said. .

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print