Deforestation is our own destruction

Deforestation refers to the cutting of different tree species on a large scale. Deforestation leads to soil erosion, flash floods, risk of natural calamities, and decrease in the concentration of oxygen level in the atmosphere and increase in levels of carbon dioxide, which cause increase in temperature during summers. In fact, forests play a necessary role in balancing natural phenomena. They necessary for the survival of life on this earth and there is no alternative for them.

I agree that in our system every subject is important and has an eminent influence, like economics, education, political science, mathematics, history and all the remaining ones. But one thing is true and has been acknowledged by the experts, that when it comes to environment related issues, to resolve them/sort out them, we need scientific experts.

In our society there are selfish kind of folk, they are damaging, destroying and smuggling the forests for their personal gains. The fact is that forests are not just the trees standing upright; forests are gold-like assets for the country and play an immense role in environmental balance. The administration or the forest department should come out from their nests and initiate counselling programmes for the general folk. Advertisement hoardings should be displayed at prominent places for awareness and feedback. For last couple of years I have visited several forest areas in different districts like Budgam, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, where it is heart wrenching that deforestation has taken place at very large quantum and forests looks deserted.

In India, 7,12,249 sq km of the total geographical area is under forests, and in Jammu & Kashmir, 20,230 sq km total geographical area is under forests. Pir Panjal forest range in Jammu and Kashmir is rich in different kinds of forest trees and provides shelter to several animal species. Pir Panjal is a group of mountains in the lesser Himalayas region, running from east-southeast to northwest across the Indian territories of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir and then Pakistan’s Azad Kashmir. The average elevation varies from 1,400 m to 4,100 m. The Himalayass show a gradual elevation towards the Dhauladhar and Pir Panjal ranges. Pir Panjal is the largest range of the lesser Himalayas. Near the banks of the Sutlej River it dissociates itself from the Himalayas and forms a divide between the Beas and Ravi rivers on one side and the Chenab on the other. The renowned Galyat Mountains are also located in this range. The region is connected to the valley of Kashmir via the Mughal Road which used to be the historical link of Kashmir with other states of India.

Forests are used for recreational activities, like for summer camps during the scorching heat of July-August, and in all seasons for trekking purposes, mountaineering purposes, hunting, etc. Forests are also used for research purposes, especially on herbs, shrubs, grass, trees, plants, animals, insects and several other natural phenomena.

Deforestation takes place when there is an external involvement that disturbs the forest areas, such as smuggling, constructional purposes, urbanisation, timber demand for bridges, buildings, etc. Afforestation is the best alternative for the areas where trees have been cut down. But it takes too long to get forests back to their shape. So, we should make people aware of the importance of forest conservation through local bodies and government departments. Public awareness programmes must be held regularly and sufficient force deployed to prevent illegal felling of trees or smuggling of forest produce. This hs to be done until our society gets vigilant and educated regarding the importance of forests and their uses.

