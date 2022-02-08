Lowest daily Covid tally this year with 686 cases

Bed occupancy dips to 6.7 % in J&K

Srinagar: Daily Covid caseload declined to the lowest with 686 new positive cases since the beginning of this year in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Since January, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a surge in Covid cases with an average of 2000-6000 cases. But Monday’s positive cases gave a glimpse of hope about the decline.

An official bulletin said that 374 cases were detected in Kashmir and 312 in Jammu, taking the total positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 447334. Also, six Covid deaths including four in Jammu Division and two in Kashmir Division were reported.

Moreover, 3168 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 1038 from Jammu Division and 2130 from Kashmir Division.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 119 cases, Baramulla reported 41 cases, Budgam reported 51 cases, Pulwama reported 29 cases, Kupwara reported 33cases, Anantnag reported 30 cases, Bandipora reported 19 cases, Ganderbal reported 09 cases, Kulgam reported 33 cases while as Shopian reported 10 fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 137 cases, Reasi reported 07 cases for today, Udhampur reported 25 cases, Rajouri reported 05 cases, Doda reported 81 cases, Kathua reported 10 cases, Samba reported 04 cases, Poonch reported 03 cases, Kishtwar reported 28 cases while as Ramban reported 12 fresh cases.

Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 5038 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 338(6.70%) are occupied.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach the national helpline by dialling 1075.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 50,340doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,08,09,465, it said.

