J&K Reports 771 Covid-19 Cases, 7 Deaths

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 771 fresh covid-19 cases while seven persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

Regarding the fresh cases, the officials said that 408 were reported from Jammu Division and 363 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall count to 448105.

Five of the fresh deaths due to the virus were from Jammu Division and two from Kashmir Valley, taking the toll to 4728. 2316 of the deaths so far has been reported from Jammu and 2412 in Kashmir Valley.

