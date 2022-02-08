Govt Orders Transfer Of 5 Officers

SRINAGAR: Government on Tuesday ordered transfer of five officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to an order issued here, Navneet Singh, IFS, DFO, Doda, has transferred and posted as Additional Chief Executive Officer, Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

Naresh Kumar, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Bhawan, Katra, has been transferred and posted as Joint Director in the Directorate of Information, J&K, vice Irshad Ahmad, JKAS, has been asked to report to the General Administration Department, for further posting.

Sudhir Bali, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Revenue in the Jammu Municipal Corporation, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Bhawan, Katra.

Chander Parkash, JKAS, Deputy Director (Audio Visual) in the Directorate of Information, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

Deepak Dubey, JKAS, Deputy Chier Executive officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, has been recalled and posted as Deputy Director (Audio-Visual) in the Directorate of Information, J&K.

Meanwhile, as per a separate order, Umesh Shan, JKAS, Assistant Director, Tourism, NH, Batote, under orders of transfer as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Reasi, in terms of Government Order No. 93-JK(GAD) of 2022 dated 27.1.2022, shall be deemed to have been relieved today on 08.02.2022 (A.N.) with the directions to join at his new place of posting, immediately. (GNS)

