Godrej Properties expects Jan-Mar to be best-ever qtr for sales bookings

NEW DELHI: Godrej Properties expects record sales bookings during this quarter, beating the previous high of Rs 2,632 crore, driven by new launches of around 10 housing projects amid the strong revival of demand.

In an interview with PTI, Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL) Executive Chairman Pirojsha Godrej said the residential market has revived strongly after the second wave of the pandemic across all major cities, including Delhi-NCR.

Mumbai-based GPL reported a modest growth of four per cent in its sales booking at Rs 1,541 crore during the third quarter but hopes for a strong performance during the current January-March quarter of the financial year 2021-22.

“We are a little disappointed with the last quarter. The market was good but we did not get the launches done,” said Pirojsha.

“Few of our launches got delayed. Last quarter, we were able to do only three launches whereas this quarter we are hoping to do about 10, which should make this quarter a very big quarter,” he said.

These 10 launches also include the new phase of development in ongoing projects.

“We are hoping that this quarter will be our best ever quarter for new bookings,” Pirojsha said, banking on the resurgence of housing demand especially for quality products from trusted builders.

He expressed confidence in crossing Rs 2,700-crore sales bookings in the current quarter.\

—PTI

