No prayers for 27th Friday at Jamia Masjid: Anjuman Auqaf

SRINAGAR: Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar expressed deep dismay over continuous closure of Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid and house arrest of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.
“Mirwaiz is being forcibly prevented from fulfilling his traditional religious obligations and responsibilities as the Mirwaiz. This dictatorial attitude of the authorities is causing deep hurt and unease to the people of the valley,” it said in a statement.
The Anjuman said that again for the 27th con consecutive Friday, Jamia Masjid was shut down by the authorities for FRiday prayers and hence violating fundamental right to practice religion and causing deep sorrow and anxiety.
The Anjuman appealed to all people and religious institutions to ask the authorities in J&K to relent and allow Friday prayers to be held in Jama Masjid Srinagar.
SRINAGAR: Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar expressed deep dismay over continuous closure of Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid and house arrest of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.