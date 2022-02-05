Class 10, 12 results likely to be declared in second week of Feb

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is likely to announce the annual regular results of class 10th and 12th of Kashmir Division in the second week of February, sources said here on Friday.
Official sources said that results are under process and most probably the results of both the classes will be declared in the second week of February.
Pertinently, the examination of Class 10th and 12 culminated in the first and second week of December last year respectively. KNS

