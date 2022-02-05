3 FMPHWs Suspended for ‘Absconding from Legitimate Duties’ in Bandipora

Srinagar:Block Medical Officer Bandipora has directed for suspension of three FMPHWs over their absence from legitimate duties at a medical facility in Chuntimulla.

“…Bilqis Zaffar, Zareen Chowdary and Razia Bano (FMPHWs) presently posted at PHC Chuntimulla are placed under suspension with immediate effect for absconding from their legitimate duties”, reads a communiqué by BMO to CMO Bandipora.

With reference to the subject cited, the said (employees) are put under suspension with immediate effect, the communiqué further reads. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print