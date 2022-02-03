Nine Covid deaths, 2304 cases in J&K

SRINAGAR: Nine Covid deaths and 2304 new positive cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

An official bulletin said that five deaths were reported in Jammu and four in Kashmir. On the same day, 1308 cases were detected in Kashmir and 996 in Jammu division, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 440480.

Moreover, 5024more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 1433 from Jammu Division and3591 from Kashmir Division.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 439 cases, Baramulla reported 190 cases, Budgam reported 167 cases, Pulwama reported 41 cases, Kupwara reported 131cases, Anantnag reported 84cases, Bandipora reported 57 cases, Ganderbal reported 53 cases, Kulgam reported 112 cases while as Shopian reported 34 fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 443cases, Reasi reported 39 cases for today, Udhampur reported 120 cases, Rajouri reported 37cases, Doda reported 104 cases, Kathua reported 36 cases, Samba reported 56 cases, Poonch reported 15 cases, Kishtwar reported 54 cases while as Ramban reported 84 fresh cases for today.

also highlights that against the availability of 5038 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 466(9.24%) are occupied.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 45345doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to20574791, it said.

