Gulmarg, Several Other Kashmir Parts Receive Fresh Snowfall

Srinagar: Several parts of Kashmir Valley received fresh snowfall since overnight even as night temperature recorded an increase on Thursday, officials said.

A meteorological department official said that Gulmarg had 19 cms of fresh snowfall till 0830 hours today even as it recorded a low of minus 6.0°C against minus 8.0°C on the previous night, he said. The temperature was 1.6°C above normal for this time of the year in the famous resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Srinagar, the summer capital of the J&K, had 6.4mm of rain while as it recorded a low of 0.6°C against last night’s minus 1.9°C, he said.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, has 2 cms of snowfall during the time while as it recorded a low of minus 2.1°C against minus 2.8°C on the previous night, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded 4 cms of snowfall and had a low of minus 1.0°C against 2.6°C on the previous night, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, had 16 cms of snowfall while as it recorded a low of minus 1.7°C against minus 6.1°C on the last night, he said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir had 2.6 cms of snowfall while as it recorded a low of 0.4°C against minus 2.2°C on the previous night, the official said.

Officials said that Lolab area of Sogam, Tarathpora Vilgam and Zachaldara Wader Satkojan recorded 2-3 inches of snowfall. Handwara and Langate, they said, recorded about 1-2 inches of snowfall while upper reaches of Sochalyari and Hafrada had about 3-4 inches of fresh snowfall.

As per reports from Budgam district, Chrar-e-shareef has received 4-8 inches of snowfall, Nagbal Yusmarg 4-8 inches, Dadampore Surasyar 3-5 inches, Khansahib Raiyar 3-4 inches while Khag had 3-4 inches.

Reports from Baramulla district suggest that Rafiabad and Hajibal areas had 3-4 inches of snowfall.

As per reports from Anantnag, besides Pahalgam, snowfall of 2 inches was recorded in Kapran.

While the ‘Chillai Kalan’, the 40-day long harshest period of winter ended on January 30, Kashmir is under the grip of the 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ which would be followed by 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.

Jammu recorded a low of 10°C against previous night’s 7.1°C. The temperature was 1.8°C above normal for the J&K’s winter capital during this time of the year, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of minus 2.0°C, Katra had a minimum of 7.5°C while Bhaderwah recorded a low of 1.2°C, the official said.

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 11.0°C against last night’s minus 13.6°C while mercury at automatic station in Kargil settled at minus 14.6°C. Drass, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia, recorded a low of minus 11.4°C against last night’s minus 22.0°C, official said.

The weatherman has forecast “erratic weather” with occasional snowfall at scattered places till February 8.

Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rain, snow is expected during February 2-4 with main activity on 3rd with possibility of isolated heavy rain and snow mainly in South Kashmir and Jammu region,” the official of the meteorological department said. “Light rain and snow is also most likely at scattered places during February 6 to 7. Some places in Jammu region may receive thunderstorm and hailstorm on February 3,” he said, adding, “Overall, weather likely to remain (erratic) partly to generally cloudy with occasional light snowfall at scattered places till February 8.” (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print