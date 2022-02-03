Department of Wildlife Protection, WD Kashmir celebrates day at Hokersar

SRINAGAR: Department of Wildlife Protection J&K Government, Wetlands Division Kashmir celebrated the day at Hokersar Wetland Conservation Reserve which is a famous Ramsar Site of Jammu & Kashmir.
On the occasion, the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir was the Chief Guest.
The main aim of the function was to focus on international theme ‘Wetland Action for people and Nature’ to highlight the importance of actions, to ensure conservation and sustainable use of valley wetlands.
A Signature campaign on Wall of pledge to save and protect Hokersar Wetland Conservation Reserve was inaugurated by the Chief Guest by signing on the wall. The wall of pledge was also signed by Rashid Yahya Naqash, Conservator of Forests, Wildlife/Regional Wildlife Warden, Kashmir Region Srinagar; Ifshan Deewan (Wildlife Warden, Wetlands Division Kashmir); Assistant District Development Commissioner-Budgam; Nazir Benazir, Chairman, National Society for protection of water resources, forest & Wetlands; Dr Sheikh Ghulam Rasool, Founder & Chairman of School for Rural Development & Environment(SRDE), Wildlife Mitra’s, Youth clubs, Civil Societies, local community members, school going children and other dignitaries.
Further Essay Writing/ theme poster coloring competition was conducted during the programme in which students from various schools participated.
On the occasion Rashid Yahya Naqash, Conservator of Forests, Wildlife/Regional Wildlife Warden, Kashmir Region Srinagar highlighted the importance of the Wetlands in Kashmir valley and their role for the sustenance of the endemic flora and fauna and for the upgradation of the water bodies in Kashmir region.
During the program SOPs pertaining to COVID-19 were followed in letter and spirit.
