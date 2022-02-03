Day celebrated at Wular Lake

BANDIPORA, FEBRUARY 02: Wular Conservation and Management Authority Kashmir today celebrated World Wetland Day at Wular Lake, here.
The theme of this year’s Wetland Day has been prescribed “Wetlands Action for People and Nature” by the United Nations Environment Programme.
On the occasion events like boat races and Children rally were organised in which a large number of local people participated.
Officials of WUCMA informed that online video and Photography Competitions were also held to commemorate the event and importance of Conservation of wetlands was highlighted and emphasised upon.
Meanwhile, on this day various departments responsible for management of wetlands organize events to highlight the importance of wetlands so that wetlands are conserved.
The Wular event was attended by Irfan Rasool Wani, Coordinator Water Management; Mudasir Mehmood Project Coordinator WUCMA, Parvaiz Ahmad DFO Baramulla, Ahzaz Pujwari DD Bandipora and other officers of allied departments.