Policeman shot at in Shopian village

Shopian: A policeman was shot at and injured by unidentified militants at Amshipora village of Shopian on Tuesday, police said.
The injured policeman was identified as Shabir Ahmad Wagay, a resident of Amshipora village. Police said that the cop was on at home when he was shot at by the unidentified militants.
According to locals, the policeman was taken to district hospital Shopian for treatment from where he was shifted to SMHS Srinagar.
His condition is being said to be stable, though the wounds are critical.