NC dismisses budget 2022 as ‘wordplay’, ‘sophistry’

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) on Tuesday termed the Union budget 2022-23 a blend of sophistry and wordplay , saying it left stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir excluded and ignored .

The budget steered clear of Jammu and Kashmir and left unaddressed issues confronting working classes and small businesses, NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said.

“The budget has failed to tackle the problems of unemployment, and inflation

This budget will only increase inequality and leave the largest section of our population including unemployed youth, artisans, agriculturalists, horticulturalists, marginal traders, tourism players, and transporters vulnerable than ever, he said.

Dar said the budget is also oblivious to the pressing need for increase in spending on infrastructure, such as health, utility services, and education.

It has disappointed Kashmir Inc, which were hoping for relief in the times of pandemic. The annual finance statement is mute on rehabilitation and sustenance package for daily wagers, unorganised labour class.

The Union government has chosen to turn a blind eye to recapitalising of the limping MSME and other small scale industries in J-K, which stands battered by the successive clampdowns, COVID-induced lockdowns since 2019, said Dar.

He said the government has failed to accelerate work on road and tunnel projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the budget also overlooked the need for allocations for the construction of Dessan-Kapran, Simthan, and Sadhna pass tunnels, as well as additional allocations needed for CRF to facilitate improvement in road connectivity.

The NC spokesperson said the ruling government in New Delhi is only using Jammu and Kashmir as a vote-minting entity to claw its way back to power in elections after elections. PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print