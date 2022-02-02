Medical check up of pregnant women carried by Army in Macchal Kupwara

Srinagar: During the ongoing winter season, pregnant ladies face a lot of hardships in terms of medical care. The situation gets aggravated in places like Macchal Sector which gets cut off from the rest of the Valley frequently during snow spells due to closure of pass at Z Gali, slippery road and avalanche threat.
In a statement issued by PRO Defence Srinagar. said that to provide due medical care and attention to women and children in Macchal Bowl, the Army has stationed a lady medical officer, centrally located at Dudi. On 31 Jan 2022, the lady medical officer conducted a Khairiyat patrol in T’Sunt Payeen village to inquire about the well-being of the villagers especially pregnant ladies, women, girls and children.
The Doctor carried out medical examinations of not only the pregnant ladies but also of other villagers, including men & children. Such Khairiyat patrols will continue by the lady doctor in the days to come with special focus on addressing the medical needs of pregnant ladies. The locals appreciated and expressed their gratitude for the efforts of Indian Army for such initiatives.
