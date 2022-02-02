DG Horticulture reviews implementation of Modified High Density Plantation scheme

SRINAGAR: A meeting to review the implementation of Modified High Density Plantation Scheme was held at Directorate of Horticulture Srinagar under the Chairmanship of Director General (DG) Horticulture, Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, here.

At the outset, DG was apprised by all the district heads about the status of the said scheme. During the meeting, all aspects of the scheme were thoroughly discussed.

The DG emphasized upon all the Chief Horticulture Officers for timely completion of allotted targets under the scheme. He urged the officer to make proper and full expenditure and advocated for strong action against the non-performers.

With banks being an important stakeholder of the scheme, the DG informed that MoUs will soon be signed with all the prominent banks to ease the implementation of the scheme.

Referring to the empanelled agencies, DG said that non-seriousness on their part will not be tolerated, and the Department reserves the right to blacklist those who do not cooperate in implementing the scheme.

The meeting was attended by Chief Horticulture Officers, and the representatives of the empanelled agencies for the said scheme while strictly adhering to COVID-19 SOPs.

