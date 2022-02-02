Acid attack on girl in Srinagar, assailant arrested

Srinagar: Police on Tuesday arrested a youth, hours after he allegedly threw acid on a 24-year-old girl in Wantapora area in Srinagar on Tuesday evening.
A police official said that soon after the attack, a police party rushed to the area, which on persisting searches was able to nab the assailant.
“We have taken him (assailant) into custody as to make out the motive behind the attack”, the official said.
Medical Superintendent SMHS Hospital Dr Kanwaljeet Singh said that the victim has grievous injuries in her face.
“She has severe injuries in her face and part of her eyes has also received contusions,” he said.
“We are uncertain about her eyesight as of now as things are being looked into”, he further said.
The girl (name withheld) a resident of Eidgah came under attack at Usmani Colony Wantpora earlier this evening. (GNS)