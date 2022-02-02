5 drug peddlers arrested by police in Ganderbal, Budgam along with contraband

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested five drug peddlers in Ganderbal & Budgam and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

In Ganderbal, officers at a checkpoint established at Satkreeri Badampora intercepted a vehicle (Wagon-R) bearing registration number JK16-5580 with two persons on board. They have been identified as Showkat Ahmad Ganie son of Sonaullah Ganie resident of Baroosa and Imran Shah son of Ijaz Shah resident of Bijnor UP A/P Panzinara Srinagar. During search, officers were able to recover 200 capsules of Spasmoproxyvon Plus and 24 bottles of Codeine Phosphate from their possession.

Meanwhile officers at a checkpoint established at Takanwari Gundiroshan Road intercepted a vehicle (i-10) bearing registration number DL7C-9184 with two persons on board. During checking, officers were able to recover 312 banned Capsules and 17 bottles of Codeine Phosphate from their possession. They have been identified as Syed Hussain Shah @Ulfi son of Syed Ashiq resident of Dab Wakoora and Javid Ah Malik son of Mohd Shafi resident of Panzinara Srinagar.

They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody. Vehicles used in the commission of crime have also been seized.

Similarly in Budgam, officers from PS Chadoora during patrolling arrested a drug peddler along with 14Kgs of grinded Cannabis Powder near Kralpora Petrol Pump. He has been identified as Sahil Amin Ganie son of Mohammad Amin Ganie resident of Tanghar Kralpora.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law stands registered at respective police stations and investigation have been taken up.

Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace.

