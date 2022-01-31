Night Temp Rises Amid Forecast For Light Rains, Snow In J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar: Amid forecast for light rain and snowfall, night temperatures recorded a rise in Kashmir Valley on Monday.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar, the summer capital of the J&K recorded a low of minus 1.6°C against last night’s minus 2.3°C on the previous night.

While the ‘Chillai Kalan’, the 40-day long harshest period of winter which started from December 21 has ended, Kashmir is under the grip of the 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ which would be followed by 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 6.6°C against minus 7.4°C on the previous night, he said.

The temperature is 1.0°C above normal for this time of the year in the famous resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 2.8°C against minus 3.2°C on the previous night, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 2.4°C against minus 2.8°C on the previous night, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 4.8°C against minus 7.0°C on the last night, he said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 0.6°C against minus 2.4°C on the previous night, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 7.7°C against previous night’s 6.6°C. The temperature was 0.7°C below normal for the J&K’s winter capital during this time of the year, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of minus 1.0°C, Katra had a minimum of 7.0°C while Bhaderwah recorded a low of minus 0.3°C, the official said.

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 10.6°C against last night’s minus 11.7°C while mercury at automatic station in Kargil settled at minus 14.4°C. Drass, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia, recorded a low of minus 14.7°C against last night’s minus 21.7°C, official said.

“There is possibility of light rain or snow on January 31-February 1 at scattered places and fairly widespread light rain and snow on Feb 3,” the official said, adding, “Overall, weather is likely to remain partly to generally cloudy (this) week. There’s no forecast of any major weather till 1st week of February.” (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print