Gandhi’s philosophy of truth and non-violence continue to be ‘our guiding light’: LG

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday paid tributes to the Father of Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his Punya-Tithi in an event organized by Global Gandhi Family J&K, at the Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex.

Paying homage to ‘Father of the Nation’, the Lt Governor said that Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of Satya and Ahimsa, Truth and Non-violence continue to be our guiding light.

“Bapu’s life and teachings will continue to be relevant in the centuries to come. As the world is getting more inter-dependent than ever before, his teaching of equal respect for each other and peaceful co-existence will become more powerful instrument for welfare of mankind”, he added.

Outlining the high ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, the Lt Governor underscored that for sustainable development of J&K UT, peoples’ participation is imperative to preserve our ecosystem. “Bapu laid a lot of emphasis on balancing our development and ecology. It is our duty to make his vision integral part of our development policy,” Sinha said.

The Lt Governor appreciated Gandhi Global Family, J&K for undertaking several activities for promoting the philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi and Gandhian values, especially among the younger generation.

He urged people to follow the values of Non-violence, Social justice, and Equality which are bedrock of peaceful and syncretic co-existence, strengthening the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood and amity.

The Lt Governor also appealed for ‘Jan-Bhagidari’ in promoting Swachhata and preserving ecology, besides strengthening greater public participation in the developmental journey of our country.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor received the Mahatma Gandhi Award 2022. He dedicated his award to 1.25 Crore citizens of J&K, calling them equal partners in UT’s growth story and working for peace, progress and prosperity.

Two minute silence was observed to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and Bhajans were also recited in the memorial event.

Padma Shri awardees, Captain Bana Singh PVC, Political leaders, members of civil society, senior officers of police and civil administration, besides others were present on the occasion.

Earlier, in connection with Martyr’s Day, Raj Bhavan officials and staff members observed a two-minute silence as homage to Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi and countless brave Indians who sacrificed their lives during the freedom struggle.

