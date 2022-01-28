Open-air gym, multi-purpose hall in Pulwama remain in ‘Vision Document’ 2 yrs on

Anantnag: After finding mention in the government’s “Vision Document” for district Pulwama, there is still no sign of an all-weather outdoor gymnasium in main town Pulwama and a “multi-purpose” hall in Pampore town of the district.

The vision document (2020-2022) enlisted all the proposed developmental work in this south Kashmir district for the aforementioned period. The all-weather outdoor gymnasium, as per the document, was expected to come up in Shaheed Park area of the main town, while the multi-purpose hall was to be constructed in Taanchbagh area of Pampore town.

“The gymnasium has been proposed to improve the health of the people, while the multi-purpose hall could have been used as an indoor stadium and a getaway for the younger lot of the Pampore town, especially during harsh winters,” a source in the district administration told Kashmir Reader.

The gym would have been established with a small sum of 5 lakh rupees, while around 50 lakh rupees would have been needed for the establishment of the multi-purpose hall.

Two years down the line, no headway has been made in any of the two projects – leaving the people dismayed.

“We were really looking forward to the establishment of the multi-purpose hall. There is a dire need of it for the younger ones to stay engaged in positive, constructive activities,” locals in Pampore area told Kashmir Reader.

They said that the multi-purpose hall would have been a great help also in containing the damage drug addiction has been inflicting on the younger generation. “We could have saved so many younger people from falling into the trap of drug addiction by giving them a space where they could channelise their energy,” the locals lamented.

Similarly in Pulwama area, the locals are disappointed as they were “really looking forward to the establishment of the gymnasium.”

“People who cannot afford an expensive indoor gymnasium would have loved to keep themselves fit at the open-air gym, without shelling out huge sums,” the locals said.

Sources in the administration said that the two projects would have generated employment as well as revenue for the district administration. “But the projects seem to have been shelved,” the sources said.

A source in the Youth Services and Sports department said that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) was prepared for the open-air gym, a year back. “But there was no word from the officials after the submission of the DPR. Don’t know what happened to that,” the source told Kashmir Reader.

He maintained that there was nothing known whatsoever regarding the multi-purpose hall in Pampore. “Not sure what happened to that either,” the official said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print