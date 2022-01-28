Cold wave intensifies in Kashmir

Srinagar: The minimum temperature across Kashmir plunged below the freezing point with the tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Pahalgam reeling under extreme cold, officials said here on Thursday.
Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 1.3 degrees Celsius down from 1.3 degrees Celsius the previous night, they said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 10 degrees Celsius slightly up from minus 10.4 degrees Celsius the previous night.
Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 10.9 degrees Celsius down from the previous night’s minus 5.6 degrees Celsius, they said.
The officials said Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 0.2 degrees Celsius, while the nearby south Kashmir town of Kokernag recorded a low of minus 4.3 degrees Celsius.
The minimum temperature in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius.
Kashmir valley is currently under the grip of the 40-day harshest winter period known as ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’ which began on December 21 last year. PTI