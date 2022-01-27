One killed after truck falls into gorge on Sgr-Jmu highway

Srinagar: A trucker was killed while another person was injured after the vehicle they were travelling in rolled down into a deep gorge near Shabanbass area of Banhihal in Ramban district this evening.
Reports said that a truck bearing registration number JK05A 8290 on way from Jammu towards Srinagar fell into a deep gorge purportedly after driver lost control over the vehicle due to over speed. In the incident, two Bandipora residents – driver identified as Nazir Ahmed Sheikh (58) son of Abdul Gani Sheikh and Naveed Nazir son of Nazir Ahmed suffered injuries.
The duo was soon after evacuated in a joint rescue operation by NGO ‘Banihal Volunteers’ and police to SDH Banihal, however the driver succumbed on way even as the injured person was undergoing treatment at the health facility. (GNS)

