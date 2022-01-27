Militants give slip to forces in Shopian gunfight, 3 soldiers injured in initial exchange of fire

Srinagar: After brief exchange of fire last evening, the militants have managed to give slip to the security forces in Check Nowgam area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

An official said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area on Wednesday evening.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering a gunfight.

He added that during initial exchange of fire, three soldiers were injured, however, militants managed to escape from the spot.

He added that cordon layers were tightened after initial exchange of fire, however, nothing has been found so far.

Identifying three injured soldiers as Somveer Kumar, Mayank Singh and Sunil Kumar, he said that trio was shifted to 92 base hospital Srinagar where they are undergoing treatment—(KNO)

