South Kashmir: Encounter breaks out in Shopian

Srinagar,:An encounter broke out between militants and government forces in Nowgam Check area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday evening.

 

Reports said that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Nowgam Check.

 

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

 

A senior police officer also confirmed  about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.(GNS)

