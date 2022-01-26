South Kashmir: Encounter breaks out in Shopian

Connect on Linked in

Srinagar,:An encounter broke out between militants and government forces in Nowgam Check area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday evening.

Reports said that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Nowgam Check.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.(GNS)

