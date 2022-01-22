Two Local TRF militants killed in Shopian Encounter, searches on

Srinagar,;Two local militants of outfit The Resistance Front (TRF) an offshoot of LeT were killed in a gunfight in Kilbal area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday.

A senior police said that two local militants belonging to TRF/LeT were killed in a gunfight in Kilbal, their identity will be shared latter in the day.

Earlier, a joint team of Police, army’s 34 and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on the input generated by JK Police in the area.

As the joint team of forces intensified searches towards the target spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces triggering off a gunfight.(GNS)

