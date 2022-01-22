South Kashmir: Gunfight rages in Shopian, Two militants trapped

Connect on Linked in

Srinagar: Encounter rages between militants and government forces in Kilbal area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday.

Reports said that a joint team of Police and army’s 34RR launched a cordon and search operation in Kilbal.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.

As per sources two militants are believed to be trapped.(GNS)

