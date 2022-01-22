Rain starts in Kashmir amid forecast for widespread snow

Srinagar: Light rains occurred in parts of the Valley on Friday with meteorological centre Srinagar issuing a forecast of widespread rain and snow from Saturday.

A MeT official said that a fresh active western disturbance is most likely to affect J&K and adjoining areas from January 22. “Under the influence of this system, widespread rain/snow most likely to occur during 22nd and 23rd January. The system will most likely concentrate over Jammu Division, Pir Panjal Range and South Kashmir,” it said.

It predicted moderate rain in plains with snow over higher reaches saying heavy rain and snow at isolated places of Jammu is expected during the above period.

In Kashmir, it said light snow in plains and moderate snow in higher reaches of Kashmir will occur.

According to the MeT, the inclement weather is expected to temporarily disrupt surface and aerial transportation.

Meanwhile, there was slight respite in the cold with Gulmarg and Pahalgam only places in Kashmir to record sub-zero minimum temperature.

The mercury last night settled several degrees above the normal for this time of the season at most places, the officials said.

Srinagar recorded a low of 2.8 degrees Celsius up from 2.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, they said on Friday.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 7.5 degrees Celsius down from minus 5.0 degrees Celsius the previous night.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius down from the previous night’s minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, they said.

The officials said Qazigund recorded the minimum of 1.6 degrees Celsius, while the nearby south Kashmir town of Kokernag recorded a low of 0.4 degrees Celsius.

The mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of 1.2 degrees Celsius.

