JKSSB to conduct all exams after Feb—20

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on Saturday said that it has decided to schedule various exams after February-20 in view of the prevailing circumstances and cold weather conditions.

JKSSB Controller of Examinations, Ashok Kumar said, “The Board examined the matter in light of the prevailing circumstances and decided to schedule various examinations (OMR/CBT) after 20th February, 2022.”

However, a detailed date sheet and post wise schedule of examinations shall be notified separately for information of the candidates in due course.”

He said that the chairman of JKSSB holds a review meeting for the conduct of forthcoming Examinations for various posts.

“The meeting was informed that the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has notified tentative dates for conduct of various examinations in the month of January and February-2022,” Kumar said.

“However, the JKSSB has received requests from a large number of candidates for revising the schedule of examinations in view of the continued Cold Weather conditions, imposition restrictions from Friday 2:00 pm till Monday 6:00 am for COVID containment, across all districts in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said—(KNO)

