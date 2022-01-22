J&K reports 5720 Covid cases with 3830 in Kashmir

Daily Covid deaths reach 5 but bed occupancy less than 10 percent

Srinagar: Covid continued to show an upward trend with 5720 new positive cases of Covid detected in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. On the same day, five Covid deaths including four in Jammu and one in Kashmir were also reported.

For the last three days, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed 17530 Covid cases, making it the highest tally in such a short span of time. To curb the upward trend, the government has imposed a lockdown from Friday afternoon till Monday morning besides taking measures to enforce Covid appropriate behaviour. But the cases continued to show spurt with Friday seeing 3830 cases in Kashmir and 1890 in Jammu division

Moreover, 1877 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 819 from Jammu Division and 1058 from Kashmir Division.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 1341 cases, Baramulla reported 688 cases, Budgam reported 550 cases, Pulwama reported 170 cases, Kupwara reported 208 cases, Anantnag reported 237 cases, Bandipora reported 241 cases, Ganderbal reported 246 cases, Kulgam reported 106 cases while as Shopian reported 43 fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 1306 cases, Reasi reported 71 cases for today, Udhampur reported 100 cases, Rajouri reported 62 cases, Doda reported 103 cases, Kathua reported 61 cases, Samba reported 99 cases, Poonch reported 48 cases, Kishtwar reported 18 cases while as Ramban reported 22 fresh cases for today.

Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 4994 dedicated level 1 & level two Covid beds, only 466 ( 9.33%) are occupied.

The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982 /2674444 /2674115 /2674908 /2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283 /2430581/2452052 /2457313 /2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.

In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach the national helpline by dialling 1075.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 39,460doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,01,21,261, it said.

