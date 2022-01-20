Snow in upper reaches, rains in plains in Valley

Kupwara admin issues weather advisory for people living in hilly areas

Srinagar: Rains lashed plains while upper reaches received snow in Kashmir on Wednesday with Meteorological centre Srinagar predicting feeble western distance likely to bring light snow and rains.

North Kashmir’s hilly areas including Gulmarg received a layer of fresh snow. In Srinagar and elsewhere, rains lashed in the day. Gulmarg received light fresh snowfall of about 1.2 cm, the officials said.

They said there are reports of snowfall in some other areas in the higher reaches of the valley.

“A spell of light rain/snow is likely (60% chance) during January 22-23rd. Thereafter, mainly dry weather is expected from January 24 onwards till ending January,” an official of the meteorological department said, adding, “There is no forecast of any major snow spell till ending January.”

The overcast conditions led to an increase in the minimum temperature at most places of Kashmir, they said.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar settled at a low of 2.7 degrees Celsius, up from the previous night’s 1.1 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 6 degrees Celsius, same as the previous night.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 1.9 degrees Celsius, down from the previous night’s minus 0.7 degrees Celsius, they said.

The officials said Qazigund recorded the minimum of 1.3 degrees Celsius, while the nearby south Kashmir town of Kokernag recorded a low of 0.2 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of 1.2 degrees Celsius.

The MET Office has said the weather will remain partly to generally cloudy in both regions of J-K with the possibility of light rain/snow at scattered places over the next 24 hours.

A spell of light rain or snow is likely during January 22-23, but thereafter, the weather is likely to stay mainly dry till the end of the month and there is no forecast of any major rain or snow till the end of January, it said.

In view of prediction by Meteorological Department for light rain/ snowfall in plain areas and moderate snowfall over higher reaches during 22nd to 23rd January 2022, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Imam Din issued an advisory for the people of the district in general and those residing in the areas like Keran, Karnah, Machil, Budnamal, Jumgumd, Nowgam, Kumkadi and those living on the periphery of different Nallahs/rivers prone to floods, sloppy areas of the district in particular and advised them to refrain from venturing in avalanche prone areas till improvement of weather.

Further, the general public have been advised to avoid travelling to these areas without proper information on weather system and in case of accumulation of snow on roads.

The general public have been asked to contact District Administration Control Room on phone number 01955-253522 and Police Control Room(PCR) Kupwara on 01955-252451 and PCR Handwara on 01955-262295 for any information or help.

Meanwhile, all District and Sectoral Officers especially the officers and officials of Irrigation & FC, PHE, PDD, R&B, Mechanical and Revenue have been directed not to leave their respective Headquarters without permission from DC office and keep their men and machinery ready to meet any exigency.

Meanwhile, Traffic Police on Wednesday said that there will be one way traffic on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway tomorrow subject to fair weather and better road condition.

An official said that light motor vehicles including passenger and private cars will be allowed from Srinagar towards Jammu on the highway tomorrow.

He said that commuters are advised not to travel on the National Highway without confirming the status of the road from the concerned authority in view of the inclement weather prediction by MeT department.

The official also said that heavy motor vehicles and load carriers will be allowed from NAVYUG Tunnel (Qazigund side) towards Jammu subject to fair weather and better road condition after the tail of down LMVs crosses NAVYUG Tunnel.

He said that security forces are advised and requested not to ply against advisory or traffic plan in view of traffic congestion on Jammu-Srinagar NHW. “They may ply from Srinagar towards Jammu after confirming the status of NHW.”

The official also said that Mughal Road, Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri Road and Kishtwar-Sinthan Road continue to remain closed for vehicular movement in view of snow accumulation on these roads.

