J&K, Ladakh categorized ‘hard areas’ in joint AGMUT cadre

Srinagar: Ministry of Home Affairs, government of India, has categorized Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh as “hard areas” in the Joint AGMUT Cadre.
Subsequent to abrogation of Article 370, central government ordered merging of the Jammu and Kashmir cadre of IAS, IPS and IFS officers with that of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) — also known as the Union Territory cadre.
“Consequent upon the merger of the J&K cadre into AGMUT cadre, the matter has been examined and with the approval of Competent Authority, it has been decided that the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh may be categorized as Category B (Hard Areas) in the Joint AGMUT Cadre,” reads a communication sent among others to Chief Secretary J&K by Rakesh Kumar Singh, Under Secretary to Government of India, MHA.
“Accordingly, in partial modification in para 3 of the said guidelines, the segments of the AGMUT Cadre are hereby Classified into two categories, namely regular and hard areas,” the communication, a copy of which lies with GNS reads, adding Category ‘A’ – Regular Areas—Delhi, Chandigarh, Goa, Puducherry, Dadar Nagar HaVeli and Daman & Diu and Category ‘B’ – Hard Areas—Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.”
