Aali Kadal blaze: Injured lady dies at SMHS hospital

Srinagar: A lady, who had suffered burn injuries during the fire incident in Aali Kadal area of Srinagar, succumbed to her injuries on Thursday evening.

Official sources said that a lady identified as Shakeela, 56, wife of Ghulam Muhammad of Nawa Kadal had suffered severe burn injuries today during the fire incident.

The fire broke out from a house near Rahbab Sahab shrine at Aali Kadal area of Srinagar in which two civilians were injured and three houses were damaged as well.

However, one among the injured, who was undergoing treatment at SMHS hospital here, succumbed to her injuries—(KNO)

