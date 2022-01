Srinagar: Militants on Wednesday attacked a paramilitary CRPF bunker near FM Gali KP road in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. However there was no casualty in the incident, officials said.

A CRPF officer here said that “3-4 bullets” were fired upon the bunker but there was no injury or loss of life in the incident.

The militants fled from the spot and searches have been launched to ban them, the officer said. (GNS)

