J&K positivity rate up from 0.25 to 4.6 between January 1 and 16

Anantnag: With a steep rise in the number of Covid infections here in Jammu and Kashmir, the daily positivity rate has also increased by a mammoth 1,740 percent between January 1 and January 16, official figures reveal.

On January 1, the government said it conducted 65,920 Covid tests in the last twenty-four hours, out of which only 169 turned out to be positive – 68 in Jammu division and 101 in Kashmir division.

“These numbers add up to a positivity rate of a meagre 0.25 percent,” an official privy to the data on Covid-19 told Kashmir Reader. “We could safely have assumed that the positivity rate was negligible.”

In only a fortnight, however, the positivity rate has jumped through the roof with an increase of 1,740 percent. On January 16, the administration said it conducted 74,593 Covid tests and found 3,499 people to be positive – 2,289 in Kashmir and 1,210 in Jammu region.

“Which essentially means that the positivity rate on January 16 has spiked to 4.6 percent. It is a huge jump in the shortest possible time and looks like things are going to get worse from here,” the official said.

Experts have expressed similar fears. SKIMS director Dr Parvez Koul recently told Kashmir Reader that the number of daily cases will go well past the highest number during the second wave.

“3500 was the highest number of cases in the second wave, but it is going to be well beyond that this time around,” Koul had said, adding, “Omicron has a super spreading behaviour.”

We have already seen the daily numbers spike to 3499 on Sunday. For now, there has not been even a single daily dip in either the numbers or positivity rates since January 1. The numbers, as well as positivity rates, have been increasing steadily.

“It is a worrying trend, and we need to adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour to put brakes on the ever-increasing numbers,” the official in the administration said.

The heartening part however is that the hospitalisation rate has remained on the lower side, though witnessing an increase in the last few days. Between January 13 and January 16, the bed occupancy has risen from 5.4 percent to 7.02 percent.

“But it is still on the lower side and the number of deaths caused is lower than in previous months,” the official said. Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a total of 37 deaths between January 1 and January 16, while in December only the Kashmir division witnessed as many deaths.

Meanwhile, as the number of infections has witnessed a serious spike in both divisions of the Union Territory, the spread in Jammu has been comparatively slower. The daily infections in the Kashmir division have swelled by over 2,100 percent, while in Jammu the spike has been well below 1,800 percent.

