COVID-19 caseload in Ladakh rises to 23,536

Leh:Ladakh reported 152 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall caseload in the Union Territory to 23,536 and active cases to 844, officials said on Tuesday.

The highest 132 positive samples were received from Leh district while 20 cases surfaced in Kargil district, the officials said.

According to the officials, the COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 222 with 164 fatalities in Leh and 58 in Kargil.

They said 120 patients were discharged from hospitals in Leh and eight in Kargil after undergoing successful treatment for COVID-19, taking the number of recovered cases in Ladakh to 22,470.

Of the active cases, 714 are under treatment in Leh and 130 in Kargil, the officials said.

They said the total positivity rate of Ladakh stands at 3.8 per cent.

