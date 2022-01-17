Searches underway as 3 members of family from Lucknow go missing on Sgr-Jmu highway

Srinagar: Police in Ramban launched a widescale search operation to locate a Lucknow family believed to have gone ‘missing’ along Srinagar-Jammu highway at Ramsu, since Friday morning.
SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma said that the search operation was launched after a family from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh informed through social media that their relatives on way to Kashmir had gone incommunicado after purportedly ‘getting stuck at Ramsu area on Friday morning in the aftermath of a huge landslide along the highway.’
“The relatives have said that after receiving the messages through WhatsApp about them getting stuck, there has however been no communication with them for almost three days now”, she said.
The kin, the official said, have identified the ‘missing persons’ as Mehmood Ali Khan (65), Darakshan (52) and Shavez Khan (26).
“We have launched a wide scale search operation in and around the specified site to locate the missing persons”, she added.
—GNS
