Man arrested in Pulwama for ‘hate campaign’ on social media: Police

Srinagar: Police on Saturday said that they have arrested a man involved in misusing social media, cyber bullying and cyber stalking in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
In a statement, police said that Police in Pulwama registered a case against Mir Mushtaq Ahmad son of Abdul Gani resident of Bonora Pulwama for misusing social media platforms and taking cognizance case Fir No 06/2022 registered in Police Station Pulwama under relevant sections of law.
The statement further stated that Mir Mushtaq through his social media account is indulging in activites which are pre-judicial to soverignity, integrity and union of India and J&K and advocates abets unlawful activites, and commits offences which is likely to disrupt the public tranquility, Harmony.
He is involved in criminal intimidation on social media, and is also involved in cyber stalking and cyber bullying. The accused has been arrested in the instant case, reads the statement.
