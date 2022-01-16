Daily Covid tally mounts with above 3200 cases in J&K

Kashmir reports 2122 cases, 1129 in Jammu

Srinagar: The highest daily caseload was reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday with

3251 new positive cases and four deaths. This is so far the highest single-day tally since the third wave spread in the region

An official bulletin said that Kashmir reported 2122 fresh cases while 1129 cases were recorded in Jammu division taking the total number of positive cases to 355874.

Moreover, 390more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 239from Jammu Division and151 from Kashmir Division.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 62,407doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,98,11,732.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 624 cases, Baramulla reported 471 cases, Budgam reported 416 cases, Pulwama reported 67 cases, Kupwara reported 137cases, Anantnag reported 228 cases, Bandipora reported 117cases, Ganderbal reported 21 cases, Kulgam reported 37cases while as Shopian reported 04 fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 685 cases, Reasi reported 42 cases for today, Udhampur reported 125 cases, Rajouri reported 34cases, Doda reported 24cases, Kathua reported 59 cases, Samba reported 93 cases, Poonch reported 35 case, Kishtwar reported 29 cases while as Ramban reported 03 fresh cases for today.

Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 4794 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 293 ( 6.1%) are occupied.

The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982/2674444/2674115/2674908/2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283/2430581/2452052/2457313/2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.

In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

