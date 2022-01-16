CU Srinagar defers all exams scheduled after Jan-17

Srinagar: In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases, Cluster University of Srinagar (CUS) has deferred all exams scheduled to be held after January 17.
“All the examinations of Cluster University Srinagar scheduled from 17th of January 2022 have been deferred till further orders,” said Controller of examination.
“Revised schedule for these examinations shall be notified separately,” it said.

