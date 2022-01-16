Civilian, cop injured in Saraf Kadal grenade attack

Srinagar: A civilian and a policeman were injured after the unidentified persons hurled grenade in Saraf Kadal area of Srinagar, official sources said on Sunday.

They said that unknown militants lobbed a grenade towards joint team of police and CRPF at Saraf Kadal, resulting in injuries to two persons.

The injured have been identified as Sgct Mehraj Ahmad, posted at Police Post Fateh kadal, who has suffered splinter injuries in chest and a civilian Sartaj ahmad Bhat, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat of Saraf Kadal, 27, who has suffered injury in both legs —(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print