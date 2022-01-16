BGSBU postpones exams

SRINAGAR: In view of the alarming escalating Covid-19 situation , Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri has taken slew of measures to ensure the health and safety of the Students, Scholars, faculty and staff of the University.

In a statement,the Vice Chancellor,Prof. Akbar Masood has ordered the postoneponent of all ongoing offline examinations till further orders. Further, the practical examination for B.Tech. 3rd, 5th and 7th semester which were scheduled to start w.e.f. January 28, 2022 have also been postponed however, the online examinations of first semesters will be held as per schedule.

This was also ordered that the earlier planned offline classes of B.Tech. 4th, and 8th semester which were scheduled to start w.e.f. January 20, 2022 will now be held in online mode however, the mode of B.Tech. 2nd semester classes shall be notified later on.

To ensure the timely completion of various degree programs , the VC has ordered the commencement of even semester classes in online mode with immediate effect.

In this connection all the faculty members are required to continue their duties and shall engage online class from their respective departments within the Campus.reads the statement

