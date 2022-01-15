Weekend lockdown returns; Night curfew to remain in force

Srinagar: Amid increase in COVID-19 cases, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday announced that there will be complete restrictions on non—essential movements during weekends in the entire Union Territory.

In an order, the state executive committee, has announced that there will be complete restrictions on non—essential movements during weekends in entire J&K.

“Night curfew shall continue to remain in force in all districts from 9 pm to 6 am with complete restriction on non—essential movement,” reads the order,(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print