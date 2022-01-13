All KPDCL employees, linemen to have golden cards soon, to be covered under welfare fund scheme for meeting health expenses: Chief Engineer

Srinagar: Chief Engineer Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) Aijaz Ahmed Dar Thursday said that the expenses of all the injured linemen of the department has been borne by the department and in the fresh case too, the department is duty bound to bear medical expenses of injured lineman of Kulgam district.

He said the department is working to provide golden health cards to its all employees including linemen and that they are covered under welfare fund scheme for meetimg health expenditures.

“In the fresh case of lineman Shabir Ahmed Dar, who was injured at Bogund, Kulgam on Sunday, the department will take the responsibility of all his medical expenses,” Dar said. Shabir is working as a daily wager in the power department. The Chief Engineer in the past, expenses of all the employees were injured due to electric shock or while repairing lines, were borne by the department.

The Chief Engineer KPDCL said that they will implement set Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) aggressively and procure latest equipment to minimize accidents and injuries to its staff including linemen while repairing the lines, transformers etc.

He, however, said that at times, department tries to raise funds for the family help of injured employees and not for medical help. “With new strategy in place, there will be a significant fall in accidents and injuries to employees in line of duty henceforth,” the CE said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print